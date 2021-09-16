EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,391. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

