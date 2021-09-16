EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $29.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,858.60. 38,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,728.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

