EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.