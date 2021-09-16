EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,308. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

