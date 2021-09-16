EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.64. 29,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,285. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.