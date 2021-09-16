EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

