EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.93. 6,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

