EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 513,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

