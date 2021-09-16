EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $254,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $2,278,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,456. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.18. The company has a market cap of $432.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.