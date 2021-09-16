EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.97. 19,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

