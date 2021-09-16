EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 9,975 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 128,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

