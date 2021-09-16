EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,337. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

