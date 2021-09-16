Earnbase Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,028.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00009012 BTC on exchanges. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $525,361.42 and $3,028.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.89 or 0.07377867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.58 or 1.00108678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.82 or 0.00856002 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

