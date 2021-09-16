East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 60.2% in August

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EJPRY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 143,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

