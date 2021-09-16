Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 116.7% in August

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

