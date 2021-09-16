EasyFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00011395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00142086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00799677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047078 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

