Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust makes up about 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

NYSE EFT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

