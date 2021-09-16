Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$16.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,760. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
