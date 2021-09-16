eBay (EBAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/13/2021 – eBay had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/9/2021 – eBay is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.70. 6,622,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,842. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

