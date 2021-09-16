EchoLink One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,276.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $922,299.37 and $34,276.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

