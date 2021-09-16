Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Trading Down 1%

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 21,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

