Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.50 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $223.83 on Thursday. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 179,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

