Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.