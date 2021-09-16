Edgeless 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,124.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $684,770.56 and $1,124.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00144171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00831257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

