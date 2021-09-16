Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,930,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

