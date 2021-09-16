Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,564 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $1,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $271.86 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

