Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 2,070 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.09 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

