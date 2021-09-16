Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 7,265 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.70. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $207.54. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

