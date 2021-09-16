Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $76,614,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 824,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $28,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

