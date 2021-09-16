Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

