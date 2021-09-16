Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,536 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

MTCH opened at $158.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

