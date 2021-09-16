Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 500.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 734,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after buying an additional 598,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

