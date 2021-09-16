Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,462 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

