Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 863.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $177,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

