Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.56 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 52.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

