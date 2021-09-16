Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.28 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $145.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

