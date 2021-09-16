Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.51 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $348.82 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

