Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.76 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

