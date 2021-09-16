Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

