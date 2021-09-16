Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.