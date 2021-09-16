Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Nordic American Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 259,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

