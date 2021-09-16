Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

CDNS stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

