Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 11,397 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $710.31 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.44 and a twelve month high of $735.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $679.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.00. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

