Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,935 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,330,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $398.76 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.43. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

