Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 28,465 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE:DB opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

