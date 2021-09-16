Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 287 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $582.87 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

