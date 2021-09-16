Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 29,288 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,288 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $375.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

