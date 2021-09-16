Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.50 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

NYSE COO opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

