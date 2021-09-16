Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.75 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $15,228,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,954.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.