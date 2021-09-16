Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $661.08 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $634.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

